Fairmont closing certain buildings to residents as precaution during coronavirus outbreak

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont will be closing city hall and the utility billing customer service center to the public effective Friday, March 20 at the start of business.

The city announced the closures Thursday via a press release and said it is in response to coronavirus and the city’s concern for residents, customers and employees.

Anyone needing to conduct business with the city can use its form center online and online payment options.

Staff members will still be in the office to assist with questions or concerns and can be reached at 304-366-6211 for city hall and 304-366-6213 for the customer service center.

Further information on various departments can be found here.