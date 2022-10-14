FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Community Development Partnership was awarded a loan to support small businesses.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $50,000 to the organization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program. According to a statement from the senators, the project is expected to save 22 jobs and create 15 jobs.

“It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through USDA’s Rural Development program that will improve our infrastructure, strengthen our small businesses, and provide a boost to communities across our state,” Senator Capito said in a statement. “I am confident that this funding will help make a difference in communities throughout West Virginia, and I look forward to continuing my efforts to secure resources that help support our localities and improve the lives of our residents.”

Fairmont Community Development Partnership (Facebook: Fairmont Community Development Partnership)

The Fairmont Community Development Partnership is a private, non-profit organization. Its mission is to promote community and economic development along with neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing in targeted low-income areas.

The senators also announced funding for 12 other rural business projects including:

$99,900 – City of Philippi

This funding will be used to upgrade and expand city infrastructure, including new water, sewer, electric and gas lines.

$74,000 – RiffRaff Arts Collective, Princeton

This funding will be used to develop a strategic organizational plan focused on the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Culture and History, as well as provide technical assistance.

$65,000 – Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation

This funding will be used to accelerate the growth of existing small businesses by providing resources, networks and support required to raise capital and grow as sustainable ventures.

$60,000 – Friends of Monroe, Union

This funding will be used to develop a comprehensive entrepreneurial support system to increase the success of early stage small businesses through technical assistance, training, coaching and business plan creation.

$60,000 – Woodlands Development Group, Elkins

This funding will be used to develop existing commercial space into an incubator for two new business ventures, as well as establish a high-quality, fully functional commercial kitchen.

$50,000 – Webster County Economic Development Authority

This funding will support rehabilitating a building and parking lot to establish the Convention of Visitors Bureau.

$50,000 – Mingo County Redevelopment Authority

This funding will support business development and expansion around Hatfield McCoy Trails.

$50,000 – Semper Liberi, Martinsburg

This funding will be used to purchase two vans to support those in recovery seeking employment and training to return to the workforce. The project is expected to create 13 jobs.

$50,000 – Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, Maxwelton

This funding will be used to accelerate rural biobased economic development, which will create new jobs with local forestry, transportation and sawmill companies.

$50,000 – Jefferson County Development Authority

This funding will be used to create “Agriculture at Home,” a marketing and development initiative which will enhance the resiliency of agricultural producers and businesses by expanding market access and improving market availability.

$19,000 – Town of Burnsville

This funding will support the purchase of a 2021 Toyota Daihatsu Hijet HD mini dump truck to replace the current aged, rusty vehicle needed for town operations.

$2,800 – County of Barbour

This funding will support the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Durango V8 to replace one of the Barbour County Law Enforcement Department’s aged cruisers. The cruiser will be used for patrol and enforcement activities.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long term jobs. I am pleased USDA is investing more than $680K in these 13 critical projects across West Virginia, which will strengthen local infrastructure, support small business expansion, help provide a variety of resources for West Virginians and much more” said Senator Manchin in a statement.