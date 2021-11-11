Fairmont community enjoys annual Veterans Day Parade

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The annual Fairmont Veterans Day Parade was held on Thursday afternoon.

It was sponsored by the Marion Co. Veterans Council. The parade kicked off around 1 p.m. Parade Director Marci Carroll said in a release that his year’s parade would follow the traditional parade route from Palatine Park up Merchant Street, turning right at the Jefferson Street Bridge, turning left onto Washington and Monroe Streets, turning right onto Adams Street, and ending at Veterans Square Plaza.

“We are excited that this year’s parade is shaping up to be one of the largest in its recent history and just want to make sure spectators are able to enjoy the parade,” Carroll said. “All three county high school bands will be in the Fairmont Veterans Day parade again this year, and parade entries over 100 so far.”

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Local 724 served as parade color guard for this year’s parade.

There was also the customary ceremony at Veterans Square Plaza on Adams Street immediately following the parade. Commander Toby Heaney served as Master of Ceremonies.

Dr. Robert Allan Copenhaver of the Baptist Temple served as Parade Chaplain, and North Marion High School sophomore Abby Getz sang the National Anthem.

Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth, an Army veteran herself, offered brief remarks as the event’s guest speaker. The East Fairmont High School Busy Bee Band and Honeybees performed a patriotic medley.

Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth talking to The Shriners

“We look forward to the opportunity to let our beloved community know that many veterans organizations have survived the last few years and are still thriving,” Marion County Veterans Council Commander Heaney said.

Veterans organizations and any members of the public who wished to do so laid wreaths in honor of veterans. The Marion County Honor Guard then honored all veterans with a 21 gun salute and playing taps.

“Our veterans are our heroes,” Caroll said. “This parade and ceremony are a small way to honor them and say thank you.”