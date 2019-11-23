Fairmont community members experience homelessness for a night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local organization in Marion County is challenging community members to experience homelessness for a night.

Rikki Butler from R-N-R Ethereal Investigations headed the event to help bring awareness to homelessness in the area.

‘Sleep Out America’ prompts those brave enough to participate, to sleep on cardboard boxes for one night, the event is raising money to help the local, domestic violence shelter, Hope Inc. and Scott’s Place.

“It can happen to anyone, often it’s paycheck to paycheck or something, illnesses, things like that. You just never know what’s really going on with somebody, or why they’re in that circumstance,” said Butler.

To donate to those in need this winter, The soup Opera of Marion County will be collecting, sheets, blankets, towels, socks, boots and hygiene products to distribute to the homeless.

