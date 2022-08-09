FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont-based healthcare and IT consulting company is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back to several charitable organizations.

Healthcare Management Solutions LLC. is donating $1,000 to 20 different organizations that are in need.

The 20 recipients are:

“The missions of these companies that we’re providing these donations to are really at the heart of the community. It’s people that struggle to pay the gas bills, struggle to get food or struggle with children who are abused and neglected,” Leah Heimbach, president of Healthcare Management Solutions said.

Healthcare Management Solutions focuses on protecting vulnerable populations. One of its main functions is to inspect healthcare facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and dialysis centers to ensure they are complying with state and federal regulations.

Healthcare Management Solutions LLC. (hcmsllc.com)

“Most nursing homes do their very best and the staff do their very best to take good care of them but there are situations that arise where things drop through the cracks and that’s why I think it’s important that we are there to assess those facilities for compliance,” Heimbach said.

Heimbach said it’s surreal that they’ve made it to 20 years. She credits the work that her staff has done for their success. Every year Healthcare Management Solutions celebrates another anniversary of being in business by giving back and since 20 years is such a big milestone, they wanted to go big with $20,000 in donations.

“We wanted to do something really big and important that could be an impact on, especially the local communities, because I’m from Harrison County, I live in Marion County and so the north central region has always been near and dear to my heart, so we just started compiling a list of those agencies that do a lot to give back to the community, to protect vulnerable people,” Heimbach said.