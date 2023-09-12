FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is underway, and Marion County trucking company, W.S. Thomas Transport, is giving back to its drivers. The weeklong event started Sept. 11 and will run through Sept. 15.

The company will give $2,500 to a randomly picked driver at each terminal. There will also be a random drawing of a driver at each of the four divisions, for a vacation to a resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee or a cabin in New Mexico.

Dispatcher Sarah Marcial, said her drivers travel an average of 400 to 500 miles a day. Drivers get paid by the mileage, which she said inspires them to do more and helps the company get goods to their destinations faster.

“We wouldn’t be able to survive without truck drivers,” said Marcial.

George Abel, the operation manager for the Fairmont terminal, has been working for more than 40 years and has a deep appreciation for his drivers. “We appreciate them, you know, drivers are hard to find, and the country moves on trucking, you know. If you don’t have trucking, then everything we use, you know, clothing, food, gasoline, everything’s truck, so we appreciate you guys for the hard work,” he said.

Abel said the annual week long event is open to the 750 nationwide drivers. “Any of those drivers that can stop by here. And we have some surrounding trucking companies, we told them if they wanted to have a driver come through this area, they could stop and grab a sandwich also,” Abel said.

The terminal is open for food from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the week, but Abel said arrangements can be made if drivers need something outside of those hours.