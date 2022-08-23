FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening and held a public hearing for an ordinance to purchase real estate from Industrial Resources, Inc. for the development of the West Fairmont Rail-Trail System.

The council unanimously passed the adoption of the ordinance to authorize the purchase of the property will allow the city to also ensure easements over property not being purchased. Officials said this will give the city site control and access to land from Norway Tressel where the trail currently ends up to where CSX owns which the city is also in a pending purchase with currently.

“This is the most ideal location for us to be able to construct a rail trail, or a biking trail, or a running path, or any type of multimode trail, however our citizens what to view it, right. Because it will accommodate a number of different users and how they want to utilize it,” said Shae Strait, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Fairmont.

Also, officials stated that the city is a river community that currently lacks access to its riverfront, especially on the West side of Fairmont. They also added the end goal is to connect the trail to the beltline neighborhood and downtown linking all the trails together for continuous travel.