Fairmont council votes to censure mayor over viral incident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — In Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to censure Mayor Tom Mainella over an incident on Sept. 10 that went viral on social media.

The resolution adopted by council on Tuesday firmly condemned the incident between Mainella and a citizen. In part, the resolution stated the event was “inimical to the oath of office, unbefitting of the city of Fairmont and mayor of Fairmont, and an embarrassment to city.”

There was no deliberation on the matter between council members. Once presented, council, Mainella included, voted to pass the resolution.

“Tom has done amazing things for our community,” said councilwoman Donna Blood. “He’s been on council for 24 years. He’s served on countless boards and has really dedicated himself to our community. And this was a very unfortunate event. And I’m so sorry to the family who this affected.”

On Sept. 28, Mainella issued a formal apology to the family affected in the incident. At the time, Mainella said:

“I am very sorry it happened. It’s 100% on me nobody else. And I know that it was terribly embarrassing and unbecoming for the Mayor of the City of Fairmont to act like that. And I am sincerely sorry for what I allowed to happen that day.”

When approached by 12 News after Tuesday’s meeting, Mainella declined to comment.