FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont dessert shop FroYo Factory announced on Monday that August will be its final month of business.

The shop first opened in June 2020, however, a Facebook post from the store cited the rising cost of food as the reason for the closure.

We appreciate the support the Fairmont area has given us over the last 3 years, however food cost have risen and risen significantly over the years and we are no longer able to sustain this business model, thank you all. The FroYo Factory on Facebook

The location has begun selling off its kitchen and retail appliances such as a commercial freezer, retail refrigerator and frozen yogurt machine. FroYo Factory said that anyone interested in purchasing supplies or appliances can visit between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day until the end of the month to see what is available.