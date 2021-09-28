Fairmont Disability Action Center gets grant from Life United Methodist Foundation for new building

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Disability Action Center in Fairmont accepted another donation for their higher ground project to move the center to its new location.

On Tuesday, the Life United Methodist Foundation representatives presented $10,000 in grant funds to the center.

Disability Action Center and Life United Methodist Church representatives with check

The center was flooded over three months ago during heavy rain. Ever since then, Executive Director of the DAC, Julie Sole has led her team to find a new location on higher ground.

“This particular grant from the Life United Methodist Foundation is special to us,” Sole said. “We often talk about higher ground and higher purpose, and I really can’t think of another organization, another partner in the community, that fulfills those same common goals as this. So, for them to be supporting us through this $10,000 grant is amazing.”

“I tell people all the time that the Disability Action Center is the best church in town because they don’t only operate once a week or anything like that when we think about churches and institutions, but the church should be active in the community every day, and they’re helping their clients just move to the most potential that they can imagine and dream of, and they put people to work, and it’s just a wonderful place,” Larry Buckland, pastor at Life United Methodist Church said.

Disability Action Center’s new location

Sole said so far, they have raised more than $400,000 that will all go towards their new location for the Disability Action Center which has been finalized and is in the last stages of remodeling. Sole said she hopes they will move in by the end of the year.

The higher ground project has also received funding from Marion County Commission, The Francis and Coletta Schmidt Family Fund and Your Community Foundation. Additional funding was also secured by Senator Robert Beach and Senator Mike Caputo.