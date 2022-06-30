FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Fairmont DMV Driver Testing Center located at Marion Square is moving locations. Because of the move, that location will be closed on Friday, July 1, and will reopen at its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, July 5.

Customers who had planned to use the Fairmont facility on Friday can use nearly DMV offices in Morgantown and Clarksburg.

Morgantown – 1525 Deckers Creek Blvd, Morgantown, WV 26505

Clarksburg – 153 W Main St, Clarksburg, WV 26301

The office will reopen as a “full service” Regional Office, and DMV customer service agents will be able to perform transactions such as processing vehicle titles and registrations and issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards (including renewals), in addition to knowledge and skills testing, according to the DMV.

Governor Jim Justice is expected to join DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier to visit the new location for a grand opening ceremony in the coming weeks. Details will be released as the time gets closer.

To find another DMV site or kiosk near you, use this location finder.