Fairmont family shares spooky vibes with the community

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Some Marion County residents are helping the community get into the Halloween spirit.

The Morgan family in Marion County decorated their entire home with witches, skeletons, and pumpkins for Halloween. Michael Morgan said they have decorated their home every year for the past eight years to keep their family tradition.

Most of the decorations are made by the family; others come from garage sales, retailers, and animatronics.

“We’ve told everyone on our Facebook page we want everyone of all ages to come over here and get some candy,” said Morgan. “We have stuff for people that can’t eat candy, like little games, trinkets, and things like that.”

The Morgan family, located on Coleman Avenue in Fairmont stated they have a few tricks up their sleeve for everyone to enjoy and are excited to see everyone on Halloween.

To learn more information on the Morgan Dead and Breakfast, check out its Facebook Page.