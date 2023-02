FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Fire Department is looking for more recruits.

The department is accepting applications from anyone between the ages of 18 to 35.

Applicants must live within 15 miles of the Marion County Courthouse within one year of appointment and will have to complete a written and physical test.

Applications will be accepted until March 10 and can be sent to the city clerk at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov.