FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following the retirement of Fire Chief Ed Simmons earlier this year, the Fire Civil Services Commission appointed a new interim provisional fire chief for the Fairmont Fire Department.

Captain Brian Starn was approved to stand in the vacant position. Starn has been with the Fairmont Fire Department for about 26 years and has been moving up in rank, which gave him the desire to take on the responsibility of fire chief.

Civil Services granted Starn a 90-day period for the provisional chief position. An official test that all candidates must take will be held in the middle of October to determine the official chief position.

“I’m very honored that I’ve been chosen in this interim. Hopefully, if you know, after the competitive examination whoever that next chief might be. I assume we all have the same goals, and that is to basically further the development and the reach of our department to provide the services that our citizens expect,” Starn said.

There are two firefighters in the Fairmont department that are eligible to take the official test for the chief position—Captain Brian Starn and Captain Mark Angelucci.