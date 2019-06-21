Fairmont Fire Department identifies, flushes out chemical smell from East Park area

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A chemical smell caused worry for some Fairmont residents early Friday morning, but it was cleared up within four hours.

According to a representative with the Fairmont Fire Department, around 1 a.m. Friday morning, the areas of East Park and Indiana avenues experienced a chemical smell and reported it to the fire department.

When firefighters arrived in the area, they could not determine what the smell was caused or where it was coming from, according to the representative. To assist with determining the origin of the smell, the fire department called for assistance from the Monongalia County Hazardous Materials Response Team, which sent two representative to assist, according fire department officials.

While the response team assisted the firefighter, East Park Avenue was closed to traffic, according to officials. The hazardous materials team brought special equipment with them which helped the Fairmont Fire Department determine the smell was caused by a chlorine product coming from the sewer drains in the area, according to the fire department.

The fire department determined the product entered the sewer system due to heavy rain run-off from storms occurring around 10 p.m. the previous evening.

Firefighters said that the concentration of the chlorine product was not in a heavy concentration, but it was enough to cause irritation to eyes and skin if exposed for long enough.

After figuring out what the substance was and where it was emanating from, firefighters used water from their fire engines to flush the water system, according to the fire department.

The issue was cleared up around 5 a.m. that morning, and representatives with the Fairmont Fire Department are working to figure out the origin of the chlorine product.