FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Fairmont Utilities Monday said in a press release that it will be flushing its water system from Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Sept 2.

The utility company said the flushing process serves to remove water from the system so that unwanted sediment and air that can accumulate in main transmission lines are flushed as well and the system can maintain residual chlorine. The work will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when it’s underway.

Fairmont Utilities said the process also helps to ensure dead end, and low usage mains continue to meet safe drinking water standards.

The following zones will have their water systems flushed:

Zone 1 — Meadowdale, Colfax, Morgan Hill, White Hall, NASA, MCDC Industrial Park, Tri-County PSD, Valley Falls PSD, Rayford Acres and Little Creek PSD.

Zone 2 — Bellview, East Side, Barrackville, Downtown, Ices Run PSD, and Montana PSD.

Zone 3 — Country Club Road, Watson, West Side, Benton’s Ferry, and Pleasant Valley Road.

Zone 4 — All of the 13 miles of water line to the City of Mannington, and Monumental.

The flushing could lead to discolored water or low pressure in surrounding areas, Fairmont Utilities warned, and it will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water.

Anyone who experiences low water pressure, a service interruption, or discolored water is asked by Fairmont Utilities to take the following precautions: