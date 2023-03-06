FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most people have their eyes set on “March Madness” this time of the year, the City of Fairmont is focusing on “March Mapness.”

For those wondering what exactly “March Mapness” is. It’s where the City of Fairmont reminds the public about different interactive maps that they can use online.

City Limits is one of the first topics the city wants to remind people about. Not everything with a Fairmont address is within the city limits, so the city has an interactive map online that can show you whether or not something is or isn’t in the city.

Through the map, you can type in a place or an address and see if it falls within the city limits.