Fairmont gun show weekend comes to conclusion

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Army National Guard hosted another gun show on December 14th and 15th.

260 different vendors showcased all sorts of different guns, hunting knifes, antique guns, and even some medieval weapons and armor. The event highlighted a wide variety of hunting equipment from local shops.

Event coordinator, Michael Gelles and his family have been running these shows close to the 35 years its been coming to the area. He said the event continues to grow and it results in a lot of benefits for local business.

“We have lethal and nonlethal self defense items being sold, just really good stuff for hunting,” said Gelles. “We were oversold this time, so I mean its getting a little bigger each time and we pretty much max out what we can do in this building.”

These gun shows are held, about every three months, and the next gun show will come to Fairmont on February 22nd and 23rd.

