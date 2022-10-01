FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont Homebrewers Club hosted its annual Homebrewers Against Hunger at the Brickside on the Green on Saturday.

Homebrewers used the event to raise money for the local food banks with the beer festival-style atmosphere. Along with monetary donations, they were collecting canned goods and donations to contribute to those in need in Fairmont, Mannington, Littleton, and the Jayne Elementary backpack program. For a $20 donation individuals got a wristband, a sample cup, and 10 sample tickets.

“This is really the only time that we get a chance to share our beers with the general public and get feedback of what they think. And we take recommendations of things that they might like to see in future events and future batches that we might want to try,” said Jeff Maxwell, member of the Fairmont Home Brewers Club.

Members said the most money they have ever raised at an event was more than $5,000 and are trying to raise as much as they can to help feed the hungry. There were approximately eight to 10 brewers that made two or three beers each ranging from cream ales to stout beers and more.