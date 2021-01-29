Fairmont Homeless Coalition focuses the month of love to giving to those in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Homeless Coalition is highlighting February as a month of loving to give to those in need.

The coalition is emphasizing on the need of cleaning and household supplies so they can be given to unsheltered homeless who have been placed in housing in 2020 and 2021. The cleaning supplies will help assist the Fairmont Friendship Room and the “Blessings from the Basement” for those in need.

Homeless Coalition Coordinator D.D. Meighen said they decided to do this because February is the month of love.

“Instead of just loving one other person we love all people and our symbol for that month is a broken heart,” explained Meighen. “We’re saying to heal the heart in love through your giving.”

The items will be taken and distributed the entire month of February by Marcella Yaremchuk with the Fairmont Women’s Club local churches and organizations.

Meighen stated the coalition wants to help encourage churches, civic groups, and individuals to assist other efforts in food and clothing needs this month as well.

To donate or ask questions you can contact Marcella Yaremchuk at (304)-365-0491.