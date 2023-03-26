FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Historical Society hosted the 2023 Mountain State History Expo at the Marion County Courthouse Saturday.

Civil War re-enactments and living history interpreters were on hand to tell the stories of the time period. Attendees could also enjoy live music, singing and dancing as well as tours of the historic Marion County Courthouse.

“So, this is an amazing opportunity to see historic organizations from all across the state, and I think it is incredible for kids to be able to get involved from a very young age,” said Rachel Ellis, theater teacher at Fairmont Catholic Grade School.

Historians stated that the expo has been operating for 20 years, with a pause during the pandemic. They also said that W.Va. is one of the most historic states within the United States.

“We were the only state that became a state, that became a state through proclamation of the President, which of course was Abraham Lincoln,” said Dora Grubb, president of the Marion County Historical Society. “People still debate whether or not we are a legal state and we date back to 1600s where the first settlers here, and many of the people that you hear about all over the U.S. originated here.

Grubb said the Mountain State has a vast history, with many different pieces and artifacts being on display at the expo.