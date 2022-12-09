FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Fairmont kicked off its holiday celebrations with its first official Fairmont Christmas tree lighting for its “Hometown Holiday Celebration.”

A partnership between West Virginia University Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, Main Street Fairmont, and the City of Fairmont was formed for what the city hopes to make an annual tradition for many years to come. Together, the partners purchased a 20-foot Christmas tree that is placed at the entrance to the historic downtown shopping district in the green space near Huntington Bank that will be lit each evening for everyone to enjoy.

“I did some research on what the symbolism is for a Christmas tree, and the symbolism is hope, and there are a lot of organizations such as the city and Main Street Fairmont as well as Fairmont Medical Center that have a hope of tomorrow and a hope of a revitalization of Fairmont and downtown,” said Aaron Yanuzo, Vice President of Operations at WVU Medicine.

City representatives said it’s evolving and changing due to the partnerships and the drive and ambition of community members and especially the young people and that the city has a bright future with many new businesses making Fairmont their home.