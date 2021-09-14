Fairmont Human Rights Commission accepting applications

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Applications are open for positions on the Fairmont Human Rights Commission.

Officials with the city of Fairmont are looking to fill four of the seven seats for the Commission. Applicants must live in Fairmont, and no member may hold office in any political party.

Members are eligible for re-appointment for two successive terms; no member of the Commission can serve more than three consecutive terms. Before assuming and performing any duties as a member of the Commission, each Commission member will take and subscribe to the official Oath prescribed in the Constitution of West Virginia. Members will serve without salary; however, they will be reimbursed for any reasonable and necessary expenses incurred in the performance of the Commission services. Members who fail to attend three consecutive regular meetings forfeit their office unless they are excused by the commission.

The Commission’s goal is to encourage to bring a mutual understanding and respect among all people and to safeguard the right and opportunity of all people to be free from all forms of discrimination of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, blindness or handicap.

The positions will be appointed by the City Manager and confirmed by Fairmont City Council. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 8th at noon.

Applications can be found here.