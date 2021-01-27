Fairmont Human Rights Commission discusses religious freedoms in meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Human Rights Commission held its meeting virtually Wednesday, introducing three new commission members.

In the meeting, the group spoke in depth about education videos and podcasts regarding human rights and religious freedoms. A sub-committee was created to launch a campaign into the intersection of human rights and religious freedom stating that it will take on many forms and community partners.

“We have partnerships with other members of the community, and I am also a part of the Communities of Shalom,” said Royce Lyden, Fairmont Human Rights Commission member. “And one of the things that we do is to build bridges within the community. So, we are always open to creating spaces for dialog, and communication, education.”

The commission said the more people they can partner with the better off the community will be seeking out community members who are already doing good things.

“We are here to listen, we’re here to learn from each other. I think there has been so much negative backlash about the Human Rights Commission that we want to opportunity to show the community that we are here to make our community better for everyone,” Lyden said.

The next meeting for the Fairmont Human Rights Commission will be held Wednesday, February 24.