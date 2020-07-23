Fairmont Human Rights Commission gathers to discuss possible inclusivity training

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Human Rights Commission is working with WVU extension to provide training to elected officials and city employees of Fairmont.

Commission members held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss providing sensitivity and sexual harassment training to the city. Commission chair, Brett White, stated the commission’s goal of the trainings is to show that inclusivity can bring the community together.

“Our opinion is that an inclusive community is better all the way around,” White said. “We’re stronger when were inclusive. We are more economic prosperous when we are inclusive.”

The commission is working to figure out how the training will be offered due to the pandemic. They also encouraged the city council to participate when classes begin.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for maybe folks who haven’t been to a training in a while and certainly our elected officials, who we all know we hold to a higher set of standards. That they have opportunities to attend these kind of trainings and learn more from focus who are maybe experts in the field,” White explained.

White stated their hope is to have the trainings available to employees and elected officials this Fall.

To learn more information about Fairmont Human Rights Commission, or get more insight of the trainings being offered, check out the commission's website.