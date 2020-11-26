Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosts virtual meeting to discuss inclusivity in the area

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Human Rights Commission held its monthly meeting to discuss ways to make Fairmont more inclusive.

On Wednesday’s virtual meeting, the board discussed that inclusivity workshops through the West Virginia University Extension office for community leaders will be held once it’s safer to be in person.

Commission Member James Nolan stated the WVU Extension office is ready to go with the training already prepared, but in the meantime, the HRC is collaborating with the Marion County Community Prevention and the Marion County Communities of Shalom to host a book club. The Marion County Communities of Shalom purchased 25 books called “How to Be an Antiracist” and gave them out to city officials.

“The goal is to host these round table discussions. So, what we have been doing is been taking volunteers and practicing. So, we have been having this book club and book discussions with the group,” said Nolan.

Also, Nolan discussed that he would be speaking with the Pastoral Alliance to consider modifications to the local police departments.

“What’s going in policing is there’s an approach in policing that sort of a law and order law enforcement approach. Even when we talk about the police sometimes, we talk about the police as law enforcement,” Nolan stated

Fairmont Human Rights Commission are also looking to fill three-member vacancy spots, people can apply until December 4, 2020.