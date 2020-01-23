Fairmont Human Rights Commission releases statement in response to councilman’s remarks, calls for resignation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Human Rights Commission has released a statement calling for the resignation of Councilman David Kennedy in the aftermath of recent derogatory remarks he made on social media.

During the Fairmont City Council meeting on January 14, many residents called for Kennedy’s resignation because of the statements he made on his Facebook account about people of other races and LGBTQ+ people. During the meeting, Kennedy offered no public apology for his comments.

In its statement, the Fairmont Human Rights Commission stated it is officially supporting the resolution appearing on the agenda for the January 28 city council meeting to rebuke Kennedy for his remarks on social media. The statement also asked for Kennedy’s resignation.

Additionally, the statement called for all city council members to participate in additional training to avoid similar situations in the future. The Fairmont Human Rights Commission also offered to suggest options or facilitate this training for city council members, as well as other elected officials at both the city and county level who would like to participate.

To read the Fairmont Human Rights Commission’s statement in its entirety, click here.