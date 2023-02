FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Fairmont ice cream shop that boasts “The Biggest Cones in Town” will soon return to serve sweet treats.

According to a Facebook post made by Dairy Creme Corner, the shop will open for its “36th season” on March 18.

On top of soft-serve, the shop also serves hot dogs, salads, shrimp, sandwiches, funnel cake, fries and more.

Photo attached to the Dairy Creme Corner Facebook post (Photo courtesy of Dairy Creme Corner)