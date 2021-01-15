Fairmont icon Russell Yann of Yann’s Hot Dog Stand dies

Russell Yann at Yann’s Hotdog Stand Courtesy of the Marion County CVB

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An iconic figure in Marion County has died.

According to a Facebook post made by the Marion County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Russell Yann, the owner and proprietor of Yann’s Hotdog Stand in Fairmont has died.

There was no immediate word on the cause of Yann’s death. Yann was preceded in death by his wife Rose, in 2010.

A sign on the door of Yann’s Friday read “closed family emergency.”

Sign on the door of Yann’s Hotdog Stand Friday morning.

Yann was known far and wide for his unique hot dog recipe that certainly did not involve ketchup and are best enjoyed with a bottle of chocolate milk.

A Facebook group, entitled Yann’s Hotdog Appreciation Society has nearly 5,000 members. It includes posts like this one about a family that drove six hours from North Carolina so they could eat Yann’s hotdogs for breakfast.

Yann and his family have always been great friends to WBOY. The WBOY 12 News family sends it condolences to the Yann family.