FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Kitchen Center held its Ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday after deciding that Fairmont was a perfect place to expand to from their main location in Barboursville.

“We have a kitchen and bath company in Barboursville West Virginia as well. We took it from four people up to 40-something people. So, we’ve grown, and we were looking to expand and get up into different areas, and to do that we came up here and just fell in love with this whole, you know Clarksburg, Fairmont, Bridgeport, Morgantown area. Just a ton of opportunity up here and since we wanted to expand this is where we wanted to be. We wanted to stay in state, so we’re happy to be up here,” Fairmont Kitchen Center General Manager, Chip Merritt said.

The new location will remain the same as the one in Barboursville, but they plan to implement a few new software packages. The general manager will be running the new location in Fairmont while his sons continue to run their location in Barboursville.

“It feels really good because now we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor. Some of the people we’ve got in the right places, business is booming. Um you know we’ve got; I mean we’re booked out five months now on jobs so it’s just really, really good right now. So, we just see, we think this location will outdo our other location, our Barboursville location in two to three years,” said Merritt.

The Fairmont Kitchen Center is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. For more information, you can visit their website at fairmontkitchencenter.com.