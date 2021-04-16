Fairmont Kyumei Jiu Jitsu elder receives honor from International Martial Arts Society

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Kyumei Jiu Jitsu, of Fairmont, honored one of its elders who many said is like a father to them in the martial arts community.

Ralph Sumlin was bestowed the honor 10th degree black belt Friday, declaring him a founder of his own system by the International Martial Arts Society. Sumlin has given over 50 years of his life the martial arts sciences.

“I want to leave a legacy of saying that this is what I learned in martial arts, this is what my instructor taught me,” Sumlin said. “Martial Arts is wonderful if you use it right, because you cannot use martial arts for (pause) to try and be a bad whatever, you know, because it’s not meant to be that way.”

Through his teachings Sumlin said he teaches his students to be right with their life and discipline and to keep kids off drugs.

Sumlin also said he felt great being honored by his martial arts community members. He was emotional about receiving what some said was well deserved recognition for his dedication to helping others through martial arts.