FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Senior Citizens’ Fairmont location is closed Thursday, its executive director told 12 News.

The reason for the closure is that the facility does not have water.

Executive Director Debbie Harvey said that despite the closure the Fairmont location will be able to provide home-delivered meals and transportation services, and the Fairview and Mannington sites will be able to operate as normal.

The Fairview facility is located at 404 Main St. its Thursday hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and its phone number is 304-449-2235. The Mannington facility is within Mannington Middle Park at 101 Elliott Dr. Its Thursday hours are also 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and its phone number is 304-986-1792.