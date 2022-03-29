FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Medical Center has committed to supporting Main Street Fairmont.

The hospital, that is a part of the WVU Medicine systems, will fund community activities through 2022 at the highest sponsorship level, the premier sponsor.

Fairmont Medical Center (WBOY Image)

“We’re pleased to have Fairmont Medical Center as our premier sponsor for this year. The commitment and the effort they put in towards continuing to improve downtown Fairmont has been a great help to the area and to our organization,” Dan Swiger, Main Street Fairmont Executive Director said.

Events that Main Street Fairmont puts on include Hometown Markets and Farmers Market, the Fairmont 5K, the Friendly City Car Show, Tomato Festival, the Hometown Christmas Market and Feast of the Seven Fishes.

“At each of their events we’ll have a booth for Fairmont Medical Center and WVU Medicine where we can give potentially health screenings or information about the services that are provided in Fairmont and what we are bringing to the community either now or in the future,” said Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center vice president of operations, and a Main Street Fairmont Board of Director. “So, it gives us an opportunity to also educate Marion County and the residents where we are and where we plan on going.”

“Our whole goal is to promote and to enhance the historic district of downtown Fairmont,” Swiger said. “These events do a couple of things. Number one, they bring more traffic down to the existing businesses. Number two, we have over 40 local artisans and small businesses that now have a new market because we’ve created these events for them.”

Additionally, Main Street Fairmont is looking for more support from the community.

Main Street Fairmont (WBOY Image)

The organization opened its annual funding drive for its 2022 events. This year, sponsors can donate once and be recognized throughout the events all year long rather than donating multiple times. Donations have already been used to purchase new self-watering hanging plants that will be installed downtown this spring.

Main Street Fairmont hopes to reach its goal of $50,000 in sponsorship donations by May. The link to become a sponsor for Main Street Fairmont can be found here.