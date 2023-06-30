FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center celebrated its third anniversary with a carnival themed employee picnic on Friday.

The weather didn’t stop the festivities for Fairmont Medical Center.

Fairmont Medical Center employs approximately 320 individuals and is looking to include an additional 50 before the year ends. Alongside the employee picnic on Friday, Fairmont Medical Center held an annual service award ceremony to recognize those employees who gave it their all this year.

12 News spoke with Chief Operating Officer, Aaron Yanuzo, and Nurse Director, Cari Morgan on the importance of recognizing how the hospital has come.

“We started very small, we opened very quickly as everybody probably remembers three years ago and none of this was possible without our team,” said Morgan.

Themed food and beverages for employees.

“Saying thank you to everyone who comes here every day and outs their lives on the line, especially through the pandemic and all that is going on and spending time here to take care of others,” said Yanuzo.

Fairmont Medical Center plans to add 30 skilled nurse unit beds and new endoscopy and colonoscopy procedure rooms the end of this year.