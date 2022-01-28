Fairmont Medical Center donates equipment to expand nursing lab

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University nursing students will have new opportunities for their classroom learning.

WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center donated used medical equipment to help expand the Fairmont State Nursing Simulation Laboratory.

Donated items include:

Wooden bassinet for babies

Bilirubin light for infants

Gynecology/obstetric delivery bed

Isolette for babies

Recliner

Wheelchair

Electronic vital signs machines

Intravenous (IV) pumps

Linen/utility carts

Medication carts

Workstations (computers) on wheels

Papoose baby boards

IV poles

“The donated equipment will enhance the clinical and critical thinking skills of our graduates so that they are prepared to meet the needs of their patients,” Laura Clayton, Dean of Fairmont State’s College of Nursing said.

Fairmont Medical Center donation to Fairmont State University. (From left to right) Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center vice president of support services; Mirta Martin, Ph.D., Fairmont State University president; Laura Mileto, R.N., Fairmont Medical Center clinical preceptor; Cari Morgan, M.B.A., B.S.N., R.N, N.E.-B.C., Fairmont Medical Center director of nursing; Laura Clayton, Ph.D., R.N., C.N.E., dean of the Fairmont State University College of Nursing; and Jenny Wilson, B.S.N., R.N., Fairmont State University professor of Nursing and Skills Lab coordinator (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

In the lab, students use the equipment on life-sized robotic mannequins and act out real-life scenarios that they may have to complete in their post-graduation careers. A faculty member acts as the voice of the mannequins as it simulates body functions. While the students respond, their interactions are videotaped, which is later used by faculty to review the students’ work with them.

Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

Fairmont Medical Center removes equipment from its hospital when it reaches its clinical lifespan to upgrade to the latest technology for their patients. However, the equipment can still be used by students who are not in direct patient care.

“Having updated equipment in our simulation lab is critical to the university so that we are able to fully educate our nurses and provide our students the opportunity to take part in medical scenarios that they typically would otherwise not be exposed to during their education in a regular hospital setting,” Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Fairmont State University said. “We’re very grateful to our partners who constantly invest in Fairmont State University.”

“It can ultimately produce better quality, better patient care, a better experience for nursing students as they grow in their education,” Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center vice president of operations, said about the advancement of Fairmont State’s Simulation Lab. “So, for us it’s partnering with them and being able to help them ingrate with us and become nurses of the future.”

Yanuzo also added that the hospital often wants to partner with Fairmont State because they are one of the leading nursing schools in West Virginia.

“A lot of those students stay within West Virginia … it’s a perfect relationship with us being across the parking lot from one another to build more and more that relationship over time,” Yanuzo said. “So, it’s just the beginning of things that were working on with them.”

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center (WBOY Image)

Governor Jim Justice has previously spoken about the nursing shortage in West Virginia and announced a $48 million program in December to aggressively recruit staff, and train more and more nurses.



“Last year alone, 1,700 West Virginia nurses didn’t renew their license, and 68% of them said the reason they didn’t is because they were just plain tired,” Gov. Justice said in his COVID-19 pandemic news briefing on Dec 21. “Our hospitals are overrun and understaffed. That’s why we need to start this program.”