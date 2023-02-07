MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine announced that its Fairmont Medical Center received accreditation from the American College of Radiology (ACR).

The Tuesday release said that the ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety, and Fairmont Medical Center received accreditation for computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

“Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer, said. “As a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, we want to ensure that we are providing the same standard of care here in Fairmont that you would receive if you travel to any other WVU Medicine facility.”

Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital also offers CT scans and other radiology diagnostics.