Fairmont Medical Center equipment finds new home at Fairmont State

(From left to right) Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center vice president of support services; Mirta Martin, Ph.D., Fairmont State University president; Laura Mileto, R.N., Fairmont Medical Center clinical preceptor; Cari Morgan, M.B.A., B.S.N., R.N, N.E.-B.C., Fairmont Medical Center director of nursing; Laura Clayton, Ph.D., R.N., C.N.E., dean of the Fairmont State University College of Nursing; and Jenny Wilson, B.S.N., R.N., Fairmont State University professor of Nursing and Skills Lab coordinator (WVU Medicine image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Medical Center of WVU Medicine donated equipment to the Fairmont State University College of Nursing to improve students’ clinical training.

The donation will allow the university to expand its Nursing Simulation Laboratory, where students gain experience outside the hospital setting.

According to Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center vice president of operations, offering training facilities to upcoming medical professionals is even more important during the pandemic. “We want to continue to support our community and its growth,” Yanuzo said. “By donating our used equipment, we are helping to train the next generation of nurses and clinical practitioners, which will be in high demand as we continue to face the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

While the donated equipment is too old to be used in a clinical setting, it can still be used by students who are not in direct patient care.

The Simulation Lab provides students opportunities to take part in medical scenarios they typically would not be exposed to at this point in their education in a hospital setting. Students are assigned roles and must respond to the simulators, which are life-sized robotic mannequins that simulate body functions. A faculty member acts as the voice of the simulator, while students respond to the simulators as they would to a real patient.

“As a Fairmont State University nursing graduate myself, I understand the importance of clinical training experience,” said Cari Morgan, Fairmont Medical Center nurse director. “Not all clinical experiences can happen in a hospital setting, especially during COVID. This equipment will allow these students to gain experience within the classroom setting that will prepare them for clinical practice.”

“We have one of the best nursing programs in West Virginia,” said Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin. “The donation of this equipment aids us greatly in our critical role as educators of the next generation of skilled nursing professionals.”

