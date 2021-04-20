Fairmont Medical Center expands to 42 in-patient beds

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center is expanding. The hospital received a certificate of need approval to add 32 more beds.

The hospital opened up their emergency department back in June, with just 10 beds to focus on the immediate needs of healthcare in Marion County. The addition now brings the total number of beds up to 42 for their in-patient facility.

“We are trying to have the patients served in that community within Fairmont, and we are looking to expand additional services here in the future,” Aaron Yanuzo, AVP of Support Services, said. “Over the last three months we’ve seen significant climbs in our ED visits and admissions each month. So we are treating a larger amount of patients and their needs in the community.”

Fairmont Medical Center will also be opening up more than 100 new jobs to increase their staff for the influx of patients.