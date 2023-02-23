CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont resident is competing in a national competition to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine and win $25,000.

Stephanie Minnix, who is a single mom of two children and RN student, is a finalist in the competition and needs your vote before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. She is currently in second place out of her group of 20, according to her voting link.

Voters have one free vote and can buy additional votes for $1 each.

On her voting link, Minnix said that if she wins the $25,000, she will use the money to pay off her student loans so that she can make her children’s life better.

She said that for her, tattoos are a symbol of positivity. She specifically mentioned her “stay gold” tattoo which represents a spiritual aura and enlightenment for her.

“Tattooing is body art. My art is a mix of a beautiful artist free-handing & my ideas mixed in and him bringing it to life. Beautiful skin,” her bio says.

To vote for Stephanie, use this link. If you want to take a look at her competition, click here.