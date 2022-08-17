FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $221,419 in funding to West Virginia housing programs.

One of the programs awarded is the Fairmont Morgantown housing authority in Marion County. They will receive $208,919 of those funds. This funding will specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities.

Fairmont Morgantown Housing Authority (WBOY Image)

“While it is important that we create communities where all West Virginians have the opportunity to lift themselves up, providing safe places to live in the interim is a critical part of helping them achieve the American Dream,” Senator Capito said.

The other housing program awarded by the senators is the Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg, Wood County. They will receive $12,500.

All the funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I’m pleased HUD is investing in Marion and Wood counties to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin.