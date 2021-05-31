Fairmont native creates mini display of WWII in his garage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One local native has collected dozens of artifacts, and has them on display in his garage. Veteran Terry Burton has collected uniforms, pictures and more over the years to teach people about World War II, D-DAY, and the Holocaust.

Burton said he started collecting items in 2000 with the Normandy Veterans in Europe where he was a prior chairman.

“Over the years we kind of collected so many artifacts, uniforms, display materials, posters, pictures, books, from the D-Day veterans,” explained Burton.

He also has a military Land Rover and a 15-foot prototype model of a hurricane airplane.

He stated, before the pandemic, he would normal take his display to schools to educate kids, but now he has it in his garage. Burton explained it was a good opportunity to honor all those who never came home from all wars and conflicts through the ages.

“We have to remember when someone gets killed in the wars and the conflicts; the grief of the parents, the brothers, the sisters, the wives, and the children; it affects everybody,” said Burton.

Burton stated he plans to continue to have his collection on display on weekends when the weather is nice.

