Fairmont native raising money for Choco rainforest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont native helped raise money for an organization dedicated to saving rain forests by holding a designer purse bingo fundraiser on Sunday.

Emma Freeman, a junior studying Zoo and Wildlife Biology and Liberty University, organized the event to raise money for Save the Choco.

The organization buys land in the Ecuadorian Rainforest to prevent the land from being used for farms or oil and gas production.

Event attendees play Bingo to help raise money for Emma Freeman and her goal of $5,000 for Save the Choco.

Freeman said she first became interested in the organization after taking a trip to Ecuador earlier in 2021.

“I worked with these biologists in January, and it was just such an amazing experience. When I went there, my major was forensics, and I came back and I immediately changed it to zoo and wildlife biology”, said Emma Freeman. “It’s really awesome to be able to share that with other people and to see how many people just came out to support it.”

Freeman’s goal is to raise $5,000, which will help the organization buy 25 acres of land.

If you’d like to help her reach her goal, you can send money to her via Paypal using the email ekate1213@gmail.com, or you can visit the organization’s website here.