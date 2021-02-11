Fairmont organizations collect cleaning supplies for people in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A team of organizations around Marion County came together to provide cleaning supplies for those in need there.

The First Presbyterian Church in Fairmont helped to provide much of the equipment donated Thursday to the Fairmont Friendship Room.

That will go to supplement cleaning kits provided by the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Organizers said they hope those gifts will help tackle an expense that is often not provided for.

“Even in this COVID time of not bring able to get together, we can at least bring some cleaning supplies and drop them off at the church or bring some money and drop it off at the church to give in that way,” said First Presbyterian Church Pastor Evan Walker.

“So we definitely see this as a good opportunity to bring the community together to help those in need and to make people aware that if we help individuals and families that it’s actually going to help the community as well,” said Program Coordinator Rochelle Satterfield.

The Friendship Room is holding a collection event on Friday and is asking for more cleaning supplies. They can be dropped off at its location on Adams St. in downtown Fairmont from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friendship Room is also willing to accept donations at any time. Contact them at (304) 292-8234 to arrange a time.