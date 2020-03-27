Fairmont paper company donates PPE to health care providers throughout W.Va.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — ND Paper has donated personal protective equipment to health care providers across the state.

According to a release sent out by the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, ND Paper donated 1,500 Tyvek suits and 30,000 surgical masks to providers in the state who have been testing and treating state residents for the coronavirus.

The ND Paper plant is located in Fairmont and employs more than 100 hourly and salaries employees at their recycled pulp mill, the release states, and is a member of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.

The association asks that any company able to contribute supplies, meals for school children or help to meet other needs identified by the state’s government during this coronavirus epidemic contact West Virginia Manufacturers Association at 304-342-2123.