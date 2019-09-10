Fairmont Police accepting application for new officers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont are accepting applications for the position of Police Officers. The City Clerk’s Office will be accepting applications until Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Once applications are received, applicants will take the Police Officer Civil Service Examination on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the City of Fairmont Public Safety Building. The two-hour exam that deals with basic knowledge of the ability to observe and remember details, vocabulary, reading comprehension, ability to follow directions, ability to problem solve and use logic, and ability to use situational judgment.

The successful applicants that pass the written exam will then have to complete and pass a physical examination whereas each applicant must do 28 sit-ups in one minute; 18 push-ups in one minute and run 1.5 miles in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

Once an applicant passes the written examination and physical agility, he or she will then be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to be hired as a Probationary Police Officer.

The benefit package for a new hire Police Officer has a starting salary of $39,407 with a salary of $44,585 after one year probation. Each Officer will earn two weeks vacation after the first year, 12–14 paid holidays per year and six personal days per year after the completion of the probationary period.

Each Officer is offered PEIA health Insurance. The City of Fairmont offers a $5,000 additional monetary incentive for Certified WV Officers.

To obtain an application, contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at (304) 366-6212, ext. 329 or email the City Clerk by clicking here. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk at the above listed phone number or email address.