Fairmont Police arrest man after finding marijuana plant in home while answering brandishing call

Marion

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
andrew fisher_1559932443210.jpg.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man was arrested Thursday after Fairmont Police officers responded to a brandishing complaint.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at a home on Stoney Road, where the victim and a witness stated that Andrew Fisher, 35, of Fairmont, had pointed a pistol at the victim.

Officers asked Fisher for permission to search his home for the weapon, and he allowed them to do so, according to a criminal complaint.  While inside Fisher’s home, officers located a marijuana plant, then requested a search warrant to do a more in-depth search, according to a criminal complaint.

Fisher was placed under arrest, and police searched his home after they received the warrant, according to a criminal complaint.  During the search, officers found a marijuana plant growing in a pot; small plastic baggies; scales; and a smoking device commonly used to consume marijuana, according to police.

Fisher is charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.  He is in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News