Fairmont Police arrest man after finding marijuana plant in home while answering brandishing call

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man was arrested Thursday after Fairmont Police officers responded to a brandishing complaint.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at a home on Stoney Road, where the victim and a witness stated that Andrew Fisher, 35, of Fairmont, had pointed a pistol at the victim.

Officers asked Fisher for permission to search his home for the weapon, and he allowed them to do so, according to a criminal complaint. While inside Fisher’s home, officers located a marijuana plant, then requested a search warrant to do a more in-depth search, according to a criminal complaint.

Fisher was placed under arrest, and police searched his home after they received the warrant, according to a criminal complaint. During the search, officers found a marijuana plant growing in a pot; small plastic baggies; scales; and a smoking device commonly used to consume marijuana, according to police.

Fisher is charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. He is in North Central Regional Jail.