FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department charged a man in a woman’s death in a fatal fire back in March.

Police issued a warrant for Clyde Dean Jr. for first degree murder and first degree arson in the death of Cheryl Willis, according to a press release. Dean is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

The fire broke out on March 15 at 519 Gaston Avenue. Willis died March 16 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, according to a press release.