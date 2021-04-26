Fairmont Police Department is hiring new officers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is accepting applications to join their force.

“I think that if somebody wants to join this profession they already have to have something within them that wants them to rise above any critique,” Chief of Fairmont Police, Steven Shine said. “In this day in-age communication is the key to being a good police officer.”

Anyone who is interested has to submit an application to the City Clerk. After that, a written and physical exam have to be passed.

The written exam tests the basic knowledge of the applicant and their ability to remember details, like directions and problem solving. In the physical exam, applicants will have to complete activities, such as, 28 sit ups in one minute and run a mile-and-a-half under 14 minutes and 36 seconds .

Once those test are passed, the applicant will also have to clear a background test and a psychological test.

Fairmont PD recently hired two police offers in the last round of applications, who said they are excited for this opportunity to serve in the department.

“I live in the community, and I would like to make the community a better place,” said Samuel Murray, new Fairmont police officer. “As a member of the community, you see some of the downfalls and strive to correct or to aid in correction of those downfalls.”

“Growing up in Martinsburg, I was raised on the bad side of town and I saw a lot of things of people struggling to survive, people going through times of hardship struggling with crime and, struggling with being criminals, and being criminalized, and when I was raise in that and when I saw people that I love suffer through that, I said ‘I think that I have the ability to do something about that’,” said Cam’ron Allen, new Fairmont Police officer. “I thought to myself, well, I’m of the background and now it is my responsibility to go in there and try to do something about. I’m in a rare position that not many people get to be in.”

Fairmont Police Department will be accepting applications until June 4. To get an application, contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at (304) 366-6212, ext. 329 or email the City Clerk, Janet Keller, at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov.