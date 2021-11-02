Fairmont Police Department looking for potential new officers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is accepting applications to be considered to join its force. Those interested in becoming a police officer for the city are put on a list, then when a vacancy comes available the police department begins testing.

To get on that list prospective officers will have to take the Police Officer Civil Service Examination which is a two-hour exam that deals with basic knowledge of the ability to observe and remember details, vocabulary, reading comprehension, ability to follow directions, ability to problem solve and use logic, and ability to use situational judgment.

The successful applicants that pass the written exam will then have to complete and pass a physical examination whereas each applicant must do 28 sit-ups in one minute; 18 push-ups in one minute and run 1.5 miles in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less. Once an applicant passes the written examination and physical agility, he or she will then be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to proceed to other phases of the hiring process.

Fairmont Police Department Patch (WBOY Image)

From start to finish the testing can take up to two to three months but the department wants to be thorough in their hiring process. Fairmont Police Department Chief, Steve Shine said they want to make sure they’re still getting quality applicants and that they don’t want to compromise.

Besides passing all of the tests there are certain qualities the department is looking for in a prospective officer.

“We’re looking for people that have a sense of community people that want to several the public, people that are responsive, people that want to help, people that have basically a sense of duty about themselves that respect what we do and respect the community,” Chief Shine said.

The department is always staffed with 39 officers. Fairmont Police Officers have general purpose tasks during their job.

“We do it all. We’re there after hours We’re there to at least provide some assistance, guidance on how somebody can get help for any certain problem that they have,” Chief Shine said. “Saying those police officers have a set routine that they do day to day just isn’t really feasible.”

The benefits package for a new hire Police Officer has a starting salary of $41,398 with a salary of $46,838.00 after one-year probation. Each Officer will earn 2 weeks vacation after the first year; 12–14 paid holidays per year; and six (6) personal days per year after the completion of the probationary period. Each Officer is offered PEIA health Insurance. The City of Fairmont offers a $5,000.00 additional monetary incentive for Certified WV Officers.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40, have a valid driver’s license, have a High School diploma or GED and have a permanent residence within Marion, Monongalia, Harrison or Taylor County within one year of application.

There are several opportunities for officers to advance once they join the police force. Drug Task Force Officers, Felony and Gun Crime Detectives, Joint Terrorism Task Force Officers, K9 Handler, Crisis Negotiator, Evidence Custodian are just some of the opportunities that could become available to the police officers.

Applications must be turned into the city clerk’s office by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Once applications are received, this will allow applicants to take the written examination on Saturday, January 15, 2022.