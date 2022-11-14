FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Fairmont Police Department is looking to add new officers to its force.

The department opened applications to anyone in Marion, Monongalia, Harrison or Taylor counties.

The hiring process includes a written exam that tests aspects like the ability to follow directions, problem solve and use logic. Applicants will also have to complete a physical exam which includes 28 sit-ups in one minute, 18 push-ups in one minute and a 1.5-mile run in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

Once an applicant passes the written exam and physical agility, they will then be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to proceed to other phases of the hiring process.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40, have a valid driver’s license, have a High School diploma or GED and have a permanent residence within Marion, Monongalia, Harrison or Taylor County within one year of application.

Anyone interested can apply to the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office by Jan. 21, 2023. To get an application, contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at (304) 366-6212, ext. 329 or email the City Clerk, Janet Keller, at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov.